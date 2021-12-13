Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 275 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.40 ($2.70). 346,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.31. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.12). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($13,131.57).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

