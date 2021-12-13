Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,582 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 869,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.56 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

