Montis Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.