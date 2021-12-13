Montis Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

