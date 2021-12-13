Monument Capital Management Buys 48 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,771 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day moving average of $296.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

