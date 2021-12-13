Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

