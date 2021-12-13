Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

