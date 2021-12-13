Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,588,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $309.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.72 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

