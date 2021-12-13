Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 160.71%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

