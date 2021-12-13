Morgan Stanley Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FCX stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

