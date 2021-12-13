Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 663.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

