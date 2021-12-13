Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

MS stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

