Morgan Stanley Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

ARMK opened at $35.81 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

