Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

FSP opened at $6.34 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

