Morgan Stanley Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $77.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $52.12 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

