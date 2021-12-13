Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,957 shares of company stock worth $1,666,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.