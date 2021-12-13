Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

