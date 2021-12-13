Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $124.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01.

