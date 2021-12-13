Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $525,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

