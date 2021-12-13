Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,805,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 397,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $78.69 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.