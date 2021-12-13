MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $628.14 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

