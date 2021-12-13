Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $23,762.56 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $23,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 970,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

