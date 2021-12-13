Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.