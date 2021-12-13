My Size’s (MYSZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
My Size stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.
In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About My Size
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.