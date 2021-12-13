Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.85

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 9445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 334,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,077 and sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.