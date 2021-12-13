National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Equities researchers at National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,105. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$106.70 and a 1-year high of C$186.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$174.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.