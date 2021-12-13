National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $63.30 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

