NativeCoin Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $420,166.79 and approximately $28.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00500739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

