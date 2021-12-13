Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

