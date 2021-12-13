Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.
GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.