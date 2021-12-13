NatWest Group plc Acquires 1,291 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

