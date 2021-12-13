NatWest Group plc Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,494,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.86 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

