NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.31 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and $374.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.23 or 0.00019877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00168438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00502121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,299,119 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

