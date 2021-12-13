Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 80,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00.

WRBY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.