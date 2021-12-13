Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 3.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Nestlé by 7.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.75. 204,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,472. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.