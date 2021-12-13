New Mountain Finance Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

