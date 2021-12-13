New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

