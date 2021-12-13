New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

AVY opened at $212.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

