New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.32 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.