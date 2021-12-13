New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.75 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

