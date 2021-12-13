Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

