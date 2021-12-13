Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,315,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 275,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,313,793. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

