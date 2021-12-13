Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.64. 845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.14 and its 200 day moving average is $416.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

