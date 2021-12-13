Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $419,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,763. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

