Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

