Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,322,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $456.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $459.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.67 and its 200 day moving average is $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

