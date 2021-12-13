Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

