Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.01 or 0.08117396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.90 or 0.99978613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

