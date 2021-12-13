NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

