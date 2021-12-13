NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 7,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,856,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

