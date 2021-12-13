NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 6th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

